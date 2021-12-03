20-year-old man dies after shooting in Anjou

A 20-year-old man has died after he and a teenager were shot last night in Montreal's Anjou neighbourhood.

Montreal police say they were called to the scene around 7:15 p.m., after reports of gunfire at the intersection of des Roseraies Boulevard and de la Nantaise Avenue, near the Galeries d'Anjou shopping centre.

When officers arrived, they found the 20-year-old inside a parked car on a nearby cul-de-sac. The man was unconscious and injured in the upper body. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Officers also found a 17-year-old nearby with minor injuries to the upper body. He was taken to hospital to be treated but has been released. The teenager is known to police and is cooperating with the investigation.

Montreal police say the homicide squad is investigating, but the motive is still unknown.

Karim Adi, who lives in the neighbourhood, said that at first he didn't realize the sound was gunshots. It was only when the police and emergency services arrived that he realized the severity of what had happened.

"I'm scared, I said to my friend, 'maybe ... at any moment, it could happen for anybody, a [stray] bullet.'"

The death marks the 32nd homicide in Montreal this year.