Anjou bans parking work vans, trucks in private driveways

Mario Bernier has been doing residential renovation work for over 10 years.

The resident of Anjou, in Montreal's east end, is speaking out against new borough regulations that ban parking large vans and trucks on residential property — including private driveways.

He says the van he uses for personal and professional purposes needs to be close to his home.

"It doesn't make sense, these new rules," Bernier said. "There's people with [large vans] in their driveway, and they are illegal right now. They cannot use their own driveway."

If a vehicle is 2.5 metres or taller, 6.8 metres or longer, and has equipment "used to do a job" on its roof, it is subject to the new regulations.

The rules also forbid parking any such vehicles on public roads in residential sectors for longer than the time required to perform a delivery or home service, according to a pamphlet from the borough.

Bernier says if he has to park his van in an industrial parking lot, he'll have to buy a new car that he doesn't need to commute to his van every day. His van holds most of his work tools.

"Somebody can rob my truck because it's going to be far from my home," Bernier said. "I have no control."

Borough says it wants to avoid parking issues

With this regulation, the borough says it's aiming to avoid parking problems caused by large vehicles and trucks, and to "minimize the visual impacts and nuisances related to certain vehicles."

Those in violation of the new rules will be subjected to between $50 and $600 in fines for a first offence, the borough says.

The rules came into effect Aug. 1.

CBC News was unable to reach the borough administration before publication time.

With files from Valeria Cori-Manocchio