Quebec health agency investigating after elderly couple found dead in Anjou home

An elderly couple receiving services from Quebec's health and social services agency (CIUSSS) in Montreal's east end was found dead in their home in Anjou, Wednesday.

The couple — an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman — were found in their home on de la Roche sur Yon Avenue in Anjou. They were German citizens.

Montreal police say the incident isn't criminal; there were no traces of violence on the couple's bodies, nor was the home broken into.

Yvan Gendron, the president of the CIUSSS de l'Est-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, told Radio-Canada the agency is working with police and the coroner, and it has launched its own independent investigation into what happened.

He said he learned about the incident Thursday evening.

"We're very upset because we're very close to our people, to our elderly people, [and] we want to give them the maximum of care and services," Gendron said.

"This type of situation, with elderly people who are isolated, is always very worrying for us."

It remains unclear what services the couple was receiving from the CIUSSS.

Gendron said information about those services and the couple's health is confidential.

A neighbour, Chantal Legault, told Radio-Canada that several people who live nearby became concerned after the couple wasn't seen for several days.

She decided to go check the couple's mailbox. "When I got to the mailbox, and I looked at the window, I saw so many flies," she said.

That's when she said she knew there was a body inside the home.

"I went to see my [other] neighbours and I said, 'listen, I'm sure there's a body,'" Legault said.

The neighbours then called the police. Officers arrived about 15 minutes later, Legault said.

The case has been transferred to the coroner. An autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of the couple's deaths and how much time passed between when they died and when their bodies were discovered by police.

With files from Radio-Canada and La Presse Canadienne