Anjou politician vents online about being treated by Muslim doctor

A borough councillor in Anjou is defending comments she posted to her personal Facebook page about a Muslim ophthalmologist, saying she isn't anti-Muslim or racist.

"Yesterday I had an emergency ophthalmology exam, and who was the ophthalmologist? A woman in a veil... Grrrrrr…" the post by Lynne Shand stated.

"If it hadn't been an emergency I would have refused to be treated by her."

She told CBC she has friends who wear the veil and isn't anti-Muslim, she is however, against "integrationists."

Shand said in the post that the female doctor wearing a veil represents "the Islamization of our country."

Shand wrote: "Who was the opthalmologist? A veiled woman. if it was not urgent I would have refused to be treated by her. I'm angry because it's really the Islamization of our country, we have to accept everything, make reasonable accommodations, remove our crucifix etc. etc." —@Steverukavina

According to Anjou Mayor Luis Miranda, it isn't within his power to fire her from his team, Équipe Anjou.

He said voters will decide in the next election if they want her to stay in her role — Shand was elected in 2017 by a margin of 400 votes.

"She has a right to have her own opinions or whatever, but as an elected official I think she should have some kind of moderation on what she's saying and what she's doing," Miranda said.

"It's unfortunate."