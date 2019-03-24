Montreal borough councillor apologizes to anyone offended by headscarf comments
'I firmly believe in a secular society,' Lynne Shand said Monday
A councillor for the borough of Anjou in Montreal's east end is attempting to clarify derisive comments she made about a doctor in a headscarf and the "Islamification of our country."
In the face of intense public criticism, Lynne Shand issued a statement Monday apologizing to anyone — especially Muslims — who may have considered earlier comments on Facebook offensive.
"What I really wanted to write is that I firmly believe in a secular society where all religions and religious symbols should have no influence on public and governmental institutions," she said.
"My religion, like the Muslim religion, does not tolerate racism and is based on the equality of peoples."
She added that she is "not a member of any extremist group" and she is also "against all forms of religions or fundamentalist groups that propagate hatred, violence or racism."
In a Facebook post on the weekend, Shand took issue with the fact that she was treated by a doctor wearing a headscarf.
"Yesterday I had an emergency ophthalmology exam, and who was the ophthalmologist? A woman in a veil... Grrrrrr…" she wrote.
"If it hadn't been an emergency I would have refused to be treated by her. I'm angry because it's really the Islamification of our country."
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is among those who condemned Shand's initial remarks.
"The comments [from] the Anjou councillor are absolutely inappropriate and out of line for an elected official," Plante tweeted on Sunday.
On Monday, Quebec Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault called them "inappropriate."
"People can wear those signs if they want to," she said.
The Coalition Avenir Québec government is expected to table a bill this week that would ban public workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols. The bill won't apply to doctors.
Guilbault said the legislation will bring "clarification" to the debate around religious symbols and will "help to ease people's minds."
