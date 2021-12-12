Animal carcass found outside Vaudreuil-Dorion mosque

Quebec provincial police are investigating after an animal carcass was found outside a mosque in Vaudreuil-Dorion Saturday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec has provided little detail about the case other than to say the carcass was discovered at at the mosque on Rang Saint-Antoine around 8 a.m.

They could not say what kind of animal or in what state it was, and whether a note or message

It's also so far unclear whether the police service is investigating the incident as a hate crime.