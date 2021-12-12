Animal carcass found outside Vaudreuil-Dorion mosque
Quebec provincial police are investigating after an animal carcass was found outside a mosque in Vaudreuil-Dorion Saturday morning.
Sûreté du Québec investigators and crime scene technicians are trying to determine who could be responsible
The Sûreté du Québec has provided little detail about the case other than to say the carcass was discovered at at the mosque on Rang Saint-Antoine around 8 a.m.
They could not say what kind of animal or in what state it was, and whether a note or message
It's also so far unclear whether the police service is investigating the incident as a hate crime.
With files from Shuyee Lee