Angela Mancini resigns as EMSB chair following damning report

Angela Mancini has stepped down as chair of the English Montreal School Board, weeks after a damning report had recommended Mancini be barred from running in future elections.

Mancini made the announcement in a Facebook post early Tuesday. Her resignation is effective immediately.

"I leave the EMSB wishing it well. I hope that the people who will continue to serve the EMSB will do so with integrity, compassion, and passion," she wrote.

"I find myself making a decision that will help me regain my inner peace. More importantly, a decision that will allow my family to regain their mom and their daughter."

The EMSB has been under trusteeship since November after a 10-month government probe found irregularities in awarding of contracts and issues with the board's management and human resources.

Retired MP Marlene Jennings, the EMSB's trustee, commissioned a report to look into harassment complaints made by Mancini.

But that report, portions of which were obtained by CBC News, found that Mancini was intolerant of any opinions that differ from her own and blamed others "for her own causal wrongdoings."

It recommended that the Quebec government should declare her and all of her supporters ineligible to run for office.