Andrew Scheer courts Quebec with immigration offer but avoids pipeline talk

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer attempted to revive his party's fortunes in Quebec Monday by declaring his openness to the provincial government's immigration demands.

But Scheer avoided thornier questions about whether he would back efforts to build a new pipeline that would run through Quebec.

Premier François Legault said last month such a pipeline wouldn't be socially acceptable in Quebec.

Scheer was a vocal supporter of TransCanada's Energy East project, which would have carried Alberta crude across the country to refineries and export terminals in New Brunswick.

TransCanada killed the project in 2017 amid widespread opposition in Quebec. However, the current volatility in Alberta's oil prices — caused in part by limited pipeline capacity — has generated interest in revisiting Energy East.

Scheer suggested that some kind of common ground could be found between Legault's opposition to the project and the federal Conservatives' desire to see it go ahead.

Premier François Legault said last month a new cross-Canada pipeline would not be socially acceptable in Quebec. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

"I'm confident that we can work in a collaborative way with the government of Quebec to address some of their legitimate concerns, while at the same time ensuring that we get big national energy projects built to become self-sufficient when it comes to energy in our country," he told reporters in Montreal.

Asked whether he agreed with Legault's statement that there is no social acceptability for a new pipeline, Scheer said only that Quebecers would support efforts to reduce oil imports from foreign countries.

"There is no social licence or social acceptability for oil and gas that is brought in from countries like Saudi Arabia, like Algeria, like Venezuela, where there aren't those same environmental protections or those same commitments to human rights," Scheer said.

Quebec gets a small percentage of its oil from overseas.

According to a recent National Bank estimate, 82 per cent of the province's crude oil came from North America in 2017, including 44 per cent from Western Canada. Around 11 per cent came from Algeria.

Open to immigration reforms

After beating the Liberals in June's byelection in Chicoutimi-Le Fjord, Conservative support in Quebec has stalled, according to recent polls.

CBC's poll tracker suggests the Liberals enjoy a nearly 20-point lead over the Tories in the province.

Scheer was in Montreal Monday to announce a series of promises aimed at boosting his party's fortunes in the province. Among them: giving Quebec more autonomy in immigration issues.

Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec government is moving ahead with plans to lower immigrations levels and is negotiating with Ottawa to take over the family reunification program.

"We are open to looking at all of Mr. Legault's proposals," Scheer said. He didn't specify what powers a Conservative government would transfer to Quebec.

Scheer also announced he would back Quebec's desire to collect federal income taxes and help it address the current labour shortage by encouraging retired workers to re-enter the labour market.