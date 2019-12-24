Quebec man to remain in Dubai prison after appeal partially rejected
André Gauthier sentenced to 8 years for 73 counts of fraud. The family says he is a whistleblower.
A Canadian geologist jailed in Dubai on fraud charges he claims are dubious will remain in prison after a judge rejected his appeal on a technicality, according to the man's son.
Alexis Gauthier said his father André has been detained off and on in the Middle East since December 2015 and is appealing his eight-year prison sentence for 73 counts of fraud.
The Gauthier family says André was a whistleblower who had alerted authorities in the United Arab Emirates to irregular dealings in a gold-trading company.
But instead of being thanked for his troubles, his family says, he was arrested and charged with committing the very fraud he uncovered.
Alexis said today the Dubai judge found his father not guilty on 11 charges, but due to the fact that his lawyer didn't appeal the remaining 62 charges within the proper time period, Gauthier will remain in jail.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.