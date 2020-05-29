André Boisclair turns himself in after warrant issued in sexual assault case

André Boisclair, a former leader of the Parti Québécois, has turned himself in as he faces charges in an alleged sexual assault.

A warrant was issued Thursday for Boisclair to report to a police station to set a date for his court appearance.

He appeared at a Montreal police station in the city's east end around 8 a.m. Friday, said Insp. André Durocher.

Boisclair did not answer questions from reporters as he left the station at around 11 a.m.

The former politician, now 54, faces two charges for the alleged assault — one charge for committing a sexual assault while carrying, using or threatening to use a weapon, and one charge for being party to a sexual assault with another person.

Each of those crimes is punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The assaults are alleged to have taken place on or around Jan. 8, 2014. In court documents, the alleged victim is identified only by initials.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Boisclair was leader of the PQ from November 2005 to May 2007 and served as a cabinet minister under premiers Lucien Bouchard and Bernard Landry.

When the sexual assault allegations came to light Thursday, Boisclair resigned from his position as president and director general of the Institut de développement urbain du Québec, a non-profit organization focused on Quebec's commercial real estate industry.