Quebecer detained in Dubai on fraud charges finally returns to Canada

After being detained off and on in Dubai since December 2015, Quebec geologist André Gauthier has finally returned to Canada.

Originally from the Saguenay–Lac-St-Jean region, Gauthier was a whistleblower who alerted authorities in the United Arab Emirates to irregular dealings in a gold-trading company, Gold AE.

But instead of being thanked for his efforts, he was arrested, charged and convicted with committing 73 counts in the very fraud he uncovered.

After his arrest, Gauthier spent nearly 16 months in detention in Dubai from December 2015 to April 2017.

He later attempted to escape and return to Canada but was stopped in Oman before he could board his flight and was detained there before being extradited back to the UAE.

After years away from home, Gauthier, now 68, was finally released and allowed to return to Canada this month. He arrived in Toronto on Wednesday May 5 and is completing the mandatory quarantine for travellers.

Cleared of all charges

Radha Stirling, Gauthier's laywer, said her client has now been cleared of all charges in connection with the fraud case.

Stirling told CBC that the real culprits responsible for the multimillion-dollar fraud fled Dubai before they could be caught and used her client as a scapegoat.

She said that Gauthier didn't even have access to the bank accounts that would have allowed him to commit the crimes he was accused of.

Stirling is the founder and CEO of the U.K.-based legal and human rights organization Detained in Dubai.

"We're so happy that André is finally home," said Stirling in an interview with CBC's Breakaway.

"He's been through a lot. He's been stuck in the UAE for years, potentially facing prison for the rest of his life and he had no idea, was this ever going to end?"

Stirling said it was thanks to the intervention of Global Affairs Canada that Gauthier's release was secured.

"I'm so impressed with what the Canadian government did, essentially. They really went way out of what other governments have done for their citizens: negotiating with the UAE, presenting all of the evidence of André's innocence. And together, both governments worked to ultimately exonerate him and get him home," she said.

Years of detention

In 2019 two Dubai court-appointed experts who analyzed the facts in the case exonerated Gauthier of any wrongdoing. However, due to a a technicality, Gauthier was only cleared of 11 counts of the total 73.

That same year, Gauthier's son Alexis, told The Canadian Press that the family had spent almost $2 million in court fees since his father had been arrested.

The family had also lobbied the Canadian government on Gauthier's behalf. Alexis wrote a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019, appealing for help in his father's case.

"I cannot emphasize enough how painful this situation has been for him and all of us who love and miss him," he wrote.

"We are scared, exhausted, and heartbroken after years of struggling to free my father from the torment he has endured in the UAE."

In June of 2020, after years of detention and legal battles, Gauthier was finally ordered released.

However, he had to remain in the country to face civil charges related to the same affair. This explains why his return to Canada was delayed another 10 months.