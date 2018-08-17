Montreal police searching for potential victims of man charged with sexually assaulting minors

Montreal police investigators are looking for potential victims of 75-year-old André Bonneau, who appeared in court Thursday to face sexual assault charges involving multiple minors.

Police are encouraging potential victims or those who know of potential victims to come forward, according to Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Those with information can visit a Montreal police station or call 911. Should victims come forward, further charges could be laid against Bonneau, Brabant said.

Brabant was unable to give more details about the case because it is before the court.

In an O'Sullivan College student handbook posted online last year, Bonneau is listed as a facilities manager. O'Sullivan College is a private institution for adults located in downtown Montreal.

In a Spring 2013 newsletter published by the school, Bonneau is described as a tireless worker known for his sense of humour.