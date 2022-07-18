Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

André Boisclair, former Parti Québcois leader and sex offender, granted parole

The parole board concluded Tuesday that after four additional months in jail, releasing Boisclair will not compromise public safety.

Boisclair's request for parole had been turned down in November

The Canadian Press ·
A man with a suit and a shirt looks down.
André Boisclair, the former leader of the Parti Québécois, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault last summer and was sentenced to two years less a day. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair, who pleaded guilty in June of last year to sexually assaulting two young men, has been granted parole.

Boisclair, 56, was sentenced in July to two years less a day in jail.

The provincial parole board refused an earlier application from Boisclair in November because of what it called his "arrogant attitude" and his refusal to undergo therapy.

The board concluded Tuesday that after four additional months in jail, releasing Boisclair will not compromise public safety.

Boisclair will be required to undergo therapy and attend support group meetings for drug or alcohol addiction, and he is banned from consuming alcohol or drugs and from contacting his victims during his parole.

The two assaults took place in 2014 and 2015 at Boisclair's Montreal apartment.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now