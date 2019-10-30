'Face magician' wants Quebec to recognize little-known profession of anaplastology

For 20 years, Louise Desmeules has spent her days meticulously recreating every detail of human faces, from colour to texture to wrinkles and hair.

Desmeules calls herself a "face magician."

The official term is anaplastologist — part artist, part medical technician, Desmeules creates lifelike prostheses for people with disfigurements or missing body parts. She is one of only a few in the country.

Desmeules has created eyes, noses and ears, as well as fingers, toes and breasts for more than 600 people in the last two decades.

However, the profession of anaplastology is not recognized in Quebec, and Desmeules wants to see that changed before she retires in May 2020.

"When you work in an industry for 20 years and you don't get the recognition for it, for sure — it feels like a piece is missing," she said. "It's a nice accomplishment. I have grown a lot in this career. But to get my anaplastologist title before retiring, I would be very happy."

Giving people their faces back

Jacqueline Baber, 65, has been a patient of Desmeules since 2012.

In 2011, Baber lost her right eye as the result of a fungal infection. Her upper and lower eyelids were sewn together, surgically closing the socket.

She was told about Desmeules shortly after her surgery. Then began the long process of creating a prosthetic eye.

Getting that first artificial eye was life-changing, Baber said.

"I took Louise into my arms and cried," she said. "She gave me my face back."

"I got back to my activities almost as soon as I got the prosthetic."

These eyes, ears, fingers and breasts are some of Louise Desmeules's creations for people who have been disfigured. (Olivia Lapierre-Roy/Radio-Canada)

In Baber's case, Desmeules first had to have a surgeon prepare the area for the new eye. Baber spent a year with bandages over part of her face. The skin needed to be ready to accept the prosthetic, and the medical team needed to ensure she would not reject the implant.

Baber will have to take anti-fungal medication for the rest of her life, and she needs to have her prosthetic replaced every three to four years.

The silicone prosthetic is made from a mould of the patient's face, and when it's ready, Desmeules can spend several days adding the details to make it match her patient perfectly.

"The hardest part to recreate is the eye," Desmeules said. "A nose has a shape, and an ear is fixed, but the eye represents so many emotions and the soul."

Training the new generation of anaplastologists

Desmeules's official job title is "art therapist," which doesn't come close to describing what she does or the long hours she spent learning her craft.

She was working as a nurse before she discovered anaplastology and went to France to get her training.

There is no formal school of anaplastology in Canada, which is why the field is not recognized by Quebec's Health Ministry. Aspiring anaplastologists take some of their courses in a school setting, but most of their learning is at the side of an experienced anaplastologist.

Louise Desmeules wants her field of anaplastology to be officially recognized in the province before she retires in May 2020. (Nicolas Bilodeau/Radio-Canada)

Desmeules is the only anaplastologist in Quebec right now, but she hopes to finish training her two apprentices before she retires next spring.

"Louise has carried being alone in this industry for a long time," said Annie Laverdière, who has been studying under Desmeules at the Centre hospitalier universitaire de Québec (CHUQ) for the past five years.

"We're not immortal or invincible."

"To benefit from Louise's teaching is a privilege," said Vicky Dessureault, who began her apprenticeship last year.

Three times over the past 13 years, key players in Quebec's university teaching hospital network, both at the CHUQ and the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), have requested that the Health Ministry recognize anaplastology — in 2006, in 2008 and in 2014.

Each time, the ministry has rejected the request because Quebec has no training school.

The profession is recognized in France, where there are less than a dozen professional anaplastologists working. It is also recognized in Ontario and Alberta, where Desmeules's peers are paid 30 per cent more than she is.

