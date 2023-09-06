Amtrak train service between Montreal, New York poised to resume next week

Amtrak says it aims to relaunch passenger train service between Montreal and New York City next week, a route that typically carries more than 100,000 travellers per year.

However, the American rail giant says it still needs to work out several operational details before the Sept. 11 planned restart.

Amtrak announced in late June it would halt service on the Canadian National Railway Co. line due to speed restrictions prompted by summer heat, which can cause kinks in the steel tracks.

It has cited what it called an inconsistent application of CN's heat order policy, which limited trains to 16 km/h on some stretches during hot days and left passengers delayed for up to four hours.

CN has pointed the finger right back, saying Amtrak failed to pay for maintenance that would have allowed upgrades to the track, which could then withstand the soaring summer temperatures.

Amtrak says it has been in discussion with CN and New York state's transportation department on various solutions for the scenic route, dubbed the Adirondack line.