Montreal·New

Accused in deadly pickup truck crash in Amqui, Que., now charged with murder

The suspect is accused of ramming a pickup truck into a group of pedestrians last month. Three people died and several more were injured.

The suspect is facing at least 12 charges including attempted and 1st-degree murder

Joe Bongiorno · CBC News ·
A woman stands in front of stairs full of flowers and stuffed animals
Following last month's deadly pickup truck crash, a woman stood in front of stairs full of flowers and stuffed animals that were placed there to honour the victims. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

The man who was arrested following last month's deadly pickup truck crash in Amqui, Que., is now facing a slew of new charges, including three counts of first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Steeve Gagnon was also charged with nine counts of attempted murder.

Police say Gagnon intentionally drove a pickup truck into a group of pedestrians on March 13. Initially, Gagnon was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Three people — 41-year-old Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 65-year-old Gérald Charest, and 73-year-old Jean Lafrenière  — died following the crash.

Several others were injured.

Gagnon's case is expected to return to court on Wednesday.

Quebec AM11:37Hometown MP Kristina Michaud tries to make sense of Amqui tragedy
As part of our coverage of the tragedy in Amqui, host Julia Caron spoke with Kristina Michaud. She's the Bloc Québécois MP for the region and Amqui is her hometown, a town she says that has been left deeply wounded.

Joe Bongiorno

Joe Bongiorno is an award-winning author, former high school teacher, and a journalist at the CBC. He has also reported for Maisonneuve, Canada’s National Observer, Ricochet Media, The Rover and others.

    with files from Radio-Canada

