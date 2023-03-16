Accused in deadly pickup truck crash in Amqui, Que., now charged with murder
The suspect is accused of ramming a pickup truck into a group of pedestrians last month. Three people died and several more were injured.
The suspect is facing at least 12 charges including attempted and 1st-degree murder
The man who was arrested following last month's deadly pickup truck crash in Amqui, Que., is now facing a slew of new charges, including three counts of first-degree murder.
On Tuesday, Steeve Gagnon was also charged with nine counts of attempted murder.
Police say Gagnon intentionally drove a pickup truck into a group of pedestrians on March 13. Initially, Gagnon was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death.
Three people — 41-year-old Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 65-year-old Gérald Charest, and 73-year-old Jean Lafrenière — died following the crash.
Several others were injured.
Gagnon's case is expected to return to court on Wednesday.
with files from Radio-Canada