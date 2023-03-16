Accused in deadly pickup truck crash in Amqui, Que., now charged with murder

The man who was arrested following last month's deadly pickup truck crash in Amqui, Que., is now facing a slew of new charges, including three counts of first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Steeve Gagnon was also charged with nine counts of attempted murder.

Police say Gagnon intentionally drove a pickup truck into a group of pedestrians on March 13. Initially, Gagnon was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Three people — 41-year-old Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 65-year-old Gérald Charest, and 73-year-old Jean Lafrenière — died following the crash.

Several others were injured.

Gagnon's case is expected to return to court on Wednesday.