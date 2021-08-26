Tornado warning ends in eastern Quebec

Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning on Thursday for the area around Amqui, Que. and the Matapédia Valley, about 640 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Severe thunderstorm warnings continue in several areas in eastern Quebec, particularly in the northern part of the Lower St. Lawrence and Gaspé peninsula, but the risk of an imminent tornado has subsided, the agency said.

Environment Canada says it is tracking an "area of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain."

A complete list can be found on Environment Canada's website.