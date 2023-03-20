Third victim dies from injuries following pickup crash in Amqui, Que.

A third person has died after a man in a pickup truck drove into a group of pedestrians in Amqui, Que., last week.

Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41, died of his wounds in hospital over the weekend, Quebec provincial police said Monday.

Gérald Charest, 65, and Jean Lafrenière, 73, were also killed and nine others were injured in the incident.

Steeve Gagnon, 38, turned himself into police following the incident after police say he drove his vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians in the community about 640 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Gagnon remains in custody until his next court appearance on April 5.