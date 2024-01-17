Man charged with killing 3 men with truck in Amqui, Que., ordered to stand trial 

A Quebec man accused of killing three people with his truck last March in a town about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City has been ordered to stand trial.

Steeve Gagnon's preliminary hearing was scheduled to last five days this week but it ended today with the consent of both parties.

In response, Quebec court Judge Annick Boivin sent the case to trial and put off proceedings until June 3.

Gagnon is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, nine counts of attempted murder and two counts of dangerous driving causing death in connection with the alleged attack on March 13 in Amqui, Que.

A truck drove into several groups of pedestrians on a main street in the town, in what police have described as an intentional act.

Days following the crash, Marie-Claude Corneau and Chantal Lavigne were among many people in town to show their support to the victims. (Rachel Watts/CBC)

Gagnon, 39, turned himself in after the alleged attack, which claimed the lives of 65-year-old Gérald Charest, 73-year-old Jean Lafrenière and 41-year-old Simon-Guillaume Bourget.

The evidence heard during the preliminary hearing is under a publication ban.