Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Quebec lawyers, activists throw support behind Amira Elghawaby as pressure for resignation mounts

A group of more than 30 civil society leaders and advocates in Quebec have signed a letter in support of Amira Elghawaby, who has been mired in controversy since being appointed as the federal government's point person on the fight against Islamophobia.

'Civil debate is not just insisting on one's position and being angry,' says human rights lawyer

Antoni Nerestant · CBC News ·
Headshot of a woman with glasses wearing a headscarf.
Amira Elghawaby looks on during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the fatal mosque shooting on Jan. 29, 2023, at the mosque in Quebec City. Elghawaby was nominated by the federal government as special representative on combating Islamophobia. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

A large group that includes lawyers and community leaders in Quebec have signed a letter to support Canada's first special representative on combating Islamophobia and push back against calls to have her step down over past comments she has made about Quebecers.

Amira Elghawaby has been mired in controversy since being appointed to the role last week due to a 2019 opinion column about Quebec's religious symbols law — widely known as Bill 21 — that she co-authored.

In that column, Elghawaby and the former CEO of the Canadian Jewish Congress, Bernie Farber, wrote: "Unfortunately, the majority of Quebecers appear to be swayed not by the rule of law, but by anti-Muslim sentiment."

In the column, Elghawaby and Farber said that they came to that conclusion after a Léger poll found that the 88 per cent of Quebecers who held negative views of Islam overwhelmingly supported the law.

Critics, including elected officials in Quebec, have accused of Elghawaby of harbouring anti-Quebec views that make her unfit for her new role.

The letter supporting Elghawaby states that she deserves a chance to do her job.

"We are sensitive to the concerns that have been raised since her appointment, but the challenge before her is a considerable one and we believe that Ms. Elghawaby should be given the opportunity to assume and fulfil the mandate for which she was appointed," reads the letter.

The signatories who backed the letter include human rights lawyer Julius Grey, Boufeldja Benabdallah, the co-founder and spokesperson of the Quebec City Mosque, McGill University professor emeritus Charles Taylor and Jack Jedwab, the president of the Association of Canadian Studies.

This week, Elghawaby apologized for her comments in the 2019 column.

WATCH | Amira Elghawaby apologizes: 

‘I understand the words and the way I said them have hurt people in Quebec': Elghawaby on her comments about Bill 21

2 days ago
Duration 1:16
Ahead of her meeting with Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, newly appointed federal anti-Islamophobia representative Amira Elghawaby discusses the importance of having ‘difficult conversations.’

"I would like to say that I am extremely sorry for the way that my words have carried, how I have hurt the people of Quebec," she said on Wednesday.

"I understand that the words and the way that I said them have hurt the people of Quebec. I have been listening very carefully. I have heard you and I know what you're feeling and I'm sorry."

She issued the apology while sitting next to Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, moments before they met in private.

For Blanchet and other politicians in Quebec, the apology wasn't enough and they've reiterated calls for her leave her position.

Grey said it's become too common for controversies to be dealt with by calling on someone to step down.

"Civil debate is not just insisting on one's position and being angry," he said in an interview with CBC News.

"Too often, people simply get indignant when a controversial statement is made. They don't debate it. They simply demand resignations, apologies."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also weighed in on the debate earlier this week and asked that Elghawaby be removed from her position.

Poilievre accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of appointing someone who has insulted Quebecers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Antoni Nerestant

Journalist

Antoni Nerestant is a journalist at CBC Montreal.

    With files from Valeria Cori-Manocchio and Peter Zimonjic

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now