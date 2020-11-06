American couple settles in Montreal with hopes of giving children a better life

Roberto Rivera and his expecting wife, Jennifer Leavitt-Moy, were tired of watching the number of COVID-19 cases climb in the United States while their fellow Americans laughed at them for wearing masks in public and having their groceries delivered.

So they decided to get out.

"Things were getting a little bit chaotic in the U.S. with COVID and the elections. Things were just changing there rapidly," said Leavitt-Moy, a dual citizen.

Three months ago, she and her husband moved to Montreal with their two young children. And a third is on the way — any day now.

"We decided we wanted our children to have citizenship and it made sense if we wanted all three of them to have citizenship in Canada, to come here, give birth, and then get citizenship for our older children," she said.

Leavitt-Moy has family living in Montreal, and that made settling in the city a bit easier.

"Montreal is a beautiful city," she said.

"It's diverse. It's kind. It offers so much to see and so much to do. It's a wonderful place and our kids love the schools here."

Rivera said after living in states like Maryland and Texas, he is content to be in Canada where he believes his family will be happier.

In particular, he said he was concerned with how hard the pandemic is hitting the Black and Hispanic populations in the U.S. He said the crisis is being poorly managed and people aren't respecting public health recommendations.

At the same time, he said, living in another country will give his children a chance to experience a new way of life.

"The move to Montreal, for us, was an opportunity to help establish that global-mindedness in our kids," he said. "We want them to have a passport for the rest of the world."

Racial challenges was motivating factor

With a new baby on the way, the couple says the racial challenges their children faced in school also played a part in the decision to move.

"I think there was a lot of racial tension. I'm raising two little Rivera boys and another one is on the way and I felt like I'm afraid for them. I don't want to be here," Leavitt-Moy said of living in the U.S. "I don't want to be in a place that looks down on them."

Most recently the couple was living in Wisconsin. Rivera said they miss their friends and lifestyle, but they have no plans to move back anytime soon, no matter who wins the presidential election.

They both voted for former Vice-President Joe Biden because they believe he's the better option, they said.

"I think Biden carries with him some humility that he's willing to listen to science," Rivera said. "He's willing to listen to leaders and experts in a variety different areas that to me gives me some comfort."