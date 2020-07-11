Search continues in Saint-Apollinaire for two girls missing since Wednesday

A Canadian Armed Forces helicopter has joined the search for a 44-year-old father and his two young daughters, while an amber alert remains in effect for the girls.

There is a call out to volunteers to help with the search, and a provincial police spokesperson said investigators have high hopes all three will be found alive.

Police are focusing the search in a wooded area in St. Apollinaire, southwest of Quebec City.

Norah Carpentier,11, and her six-year-old sister, Romy, were last seen at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday with their father, Martin Carpentier, in a convenience store.

About an hour later, at 9:30 p.m., Carpentier's vehicle crashed about 15 kilometres west of the store, on Highway 20, said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau. Nobody was found when the police arrived, according to provincial police.

Bibeau said after interviewing several witnesses and the children's mother, investigators have reason to believe the girls were abducted by their father.

Objects found in a nearby wooded area are being analyzed by police, but so far investigators have not confirmed a link to the missing girls.

About 80 officers are on site to help with the search, as temperatures climb Saturday.

The partner of Martin Carpentier released a video pleading for him to reach out to family.

The video was published by Quebec provincial police at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday. In it, Cathy Gingras addresses Martin Carpentier through tears, saying, "We just want to know you're OK."

Police have set up a command centre as the search continues for the two girls, who have been missing since Wednesday night. (Hadi Hassin/Radio-Canada)

Norah is five foot, two inches tall and thin, wearing a white hat and white Nike sandals.

Romy is described as three feet tall, wearing a pink shirt and heart-shaped earrings and has on red nail polish.

Carpentier is described as five feet, 10 inches tall and 130 pounds, with thinning hair. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans and may be wearing glasses.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call 911.

For details, visit www.alert.gouv.qc.ca or stay tuned to social and local media.