Search continues in Saint-Apollinaire, Que., for two sisters missing since Wednesday

A Canadian Armed Forces helicopter has joined the search for a 44-year-old father and his two young daughters as an Amber Alert remains in effect for the girls.

A provincial police spokesperson said investigators have high hopes all three will be found alive.

Police are focusing the search in a wooded area in Saint-Apollinaire, southwest of Quebec City.

Norah Carpentier,11, and her six-year-old sister, Romy, were last seen at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday with their father, Martin Carpentier, in a convenience store.

About an hour later, Carpentier's vehicle crashed about 15 kilometres west of the store, on Highway 20, said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau. Nobody was found when officers arrived, police said.

Bibeau said after interviewing several witnesses and the children's mother, investigators have reason to believe the girls were abducted by their father.

Objects found in a nearby wooded area are being analyzed by police, but so far investigators have not confirmed a link to the missing girls.

About 80 officers are at the site to help with the search, as temperatures climb on Saturday.

The partner of Martin Carpentier released a video pleading for him to reach out to family.

The video was published by Quebec provincial police at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday. In it, Cathy Gingras addresses Carpentier through tears, saying, "We just want to know you're OK."

Police have set up a command centre as the search continues for the two girls, who have been missing since Wednesday night. (Hadi Hassin/Radio-Canada)

Norah is five feet two inches tall and thin, and she was wearing a white hat and white Nike sandals when she was last seen.

Romy is three feet tall, and she was wearing a pink shirt, heart-shaped earrings and red nail polish.

Carpentier is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has thinning hair and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans. He may be wearing glasses.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call 911.

