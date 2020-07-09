Amber Alert issued for father, 2 children missing in Quebec

Quebec provincial police are searching for a 44-year-old man and his two daughters. An Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon.

The father and two girls are from Lévis, Que., according to Alerte Amber Québec.

Norah Carpentier, 11, is described as five foot two inches tall and thin, wearing a white hat and white Nike sandals.

Romy Carpentier, 6, is described as three feet tall, wearing a pink shirt and heart-shaped earrings, and has on red nail polish.

The father, Martin Carpentier, is considered the suspect, according to the Amber Alert.

The girls' father, Martin Carpentier, 44, is described as wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans and may be wearing glasses. He is considered the suspect according to the Amber Alert issued Thursday. (Submitted by Amber Alerte Québec)

He weighs 130 pounds, is five feet 10 inches tall and is wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans. He may be wearing glasses and is described as having thinning hair.

Sgt. Anik Lamirande, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, said investigators believe the father and his two daughters were in a vehicle that crashed on Highway 20 on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.

The crash occurred in the Lotbinière region, about 70 kilometres west of Quebec City. When police arrived at the scene, there was no one in the vehicle.

Rescue teams searched the area, with a canine unit on the ground and a helicopter in the air, but they were unable to locate anyone.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call 911.

