Montreal police issue Amber Alert after 16-year-old girl goes missing
Montreal police have issued an amber alert. They say a 22-year-old man abducted a 16-year-old girl.
Alert went out just after 6:20 a.m.
They are looking for a 16-year-old girl who they say was abducted by a 22 year old man overnight.
According to police, Zahraa Jaafar has been abducted by Ali Mohammad Jaafar.
Investigators are looking for a red Nissan Altima, with the following license plate: Y86 XCZ.
