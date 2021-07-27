Skip to Main Content
Montreal·Breaking

Montreal police issue Amber Alert after 16-year-old girl goes missing

Montreal police have issued an ambert alert. They say a 22-year-old man abducted a 16-year-old girl.

Alert went out just after 6:20 a.m.

Montreal police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl. (Jean-Claude Taliana/CBC)

Montreal police have issued an amber alert.

They are looking for a 16-year-old girl who they say was abducted by a 22 year old man overnight. 

According to police, Zahraa Jaafar has been abducted by Ali Mohammad Jaafar. 

Investigators are looking for a red Nissan Altima, with the following license plate: Y86 XCZ.

The alert went out just after 6:20 a.m. on Monday.

 

 

