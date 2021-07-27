Montreal police issue Amber Alert after 16-year-old girl goes missing

Montreal police have issued an amber alert.

They are looking for a 16-year-old girl who they say was abducted by a 22 year old man overnight.

According to police, Zahraa Jaafar has been abducted by Ali Mohammad Jaafar.

Investigators are looking for a red Nissan Altima, with the following license plate: Y86 XCZ.

The alert went out just after 6:20 a.m. on Monday.