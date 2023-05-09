Missing baby found safe in Montreal after Amber Alert triggered

Montreal police say five-month old Chombo-Baraka Babayabo-Barry was found safe and sound after an Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon just before 5 p.m.

The alert said the baby had been abducted by Armand Babayabo and asked the public to be on the lookout for a 2011 Ford Focus.

About 20 minutes after the alert was triggered, Montreal police issued a statement saying both missing people had been located.

Information had been sparse. Quebec's Ministry of Public Security issued the alert just before 5 p.m., causing cell phones in the region to sound an alarm.

On the ministry's website, no further details were provided, such as a description of the suspect or baby.

There were no photo either. Instead, the website directed people to amberalert.ca for photos and descriptions. However, there was no information about the alert on the Amber Alert Quebec website.

There were no recent posts to Amber Alert Quebec's social media either.

Montreal police had indicated the alleged abduction took place near the intersection of Monk and de la Vérendrye boulevards in the borough of Verdun.