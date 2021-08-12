2 men charged with kidnapping sister in West Island denied bail

Two brothers who were arrested after allegedly kidnapping their sister will remain behind bars for the time being.

An Amber Alert was issued the night of July 26 after the girl was abducted from her workplace in Montreal's West Island.

The brothers are charged with the forcible confinement, hostage taking and assault of their 16-year-old sister.

One of the brothers also faces a charge of uttering threats against the victim.

Last week, a third suspect, a 21-year-old man, was freed on bail. He must respect certain conditions, including not contacting the victim.

A publication ban has been placed on all evidence presented in court.