Amber Alert issued for 2 children, aged 1 and 3, kidnapped by mother in Sutton, Que.
Sûreté du Québec police say Chase Champigny, 3, and Mayden Champigny, 1, were kidnapped by their mother, 33-year-old Maryse Desmarais.
Police are looking for a black 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, licence plate E35 SSW
Provincial police have issued an Amber Alert for two toddlers kidnapped in Sutton, Que.
Sûreté du Québec police say the two boys, three-year-old Chase Champigny and one-year-old Mayden Champigny, were kidnapped by their mother, 33-year-old Maryse Desmarais.
The abduction happened on Wednesday at around 4 p.m. ET in the Eastern Townships. Sutton is about 110 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
Police are asking drivers to look for a black 2011 Chevrolet Traverse with the licence plate E35 SSW.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged not to approach it and to immediately call 911.