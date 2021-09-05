Boy found unharmed, father arrested after 5-day Amber Alert ends in Quebec

The suspect in a five day-long Amber Alert across Quebec has surrendered to police, and his three-year-old son has been found safe, according to Quebec provincial police.

In a tweet, the Sûreté du Québec said the boy is now in the care of his mother, while the suspect, his father, has been arrested.

Police had put an end to the Amber Alert, in place since Tuesday, on Saturday evening after they found the pair inside a home. Police had not provided an update on the boy's or his father's condition at that time.

They now say the boy is unharmed and that the suspect is meeting with SQ investigators.

Police say the home where the two were found is in Sainte-Paule, Que., where the Amber Alert was first issued and where the search had been focused.

A police operation on Chemin de la Coulée-Carrier lasted until about noon Sunday.

The SQ issued an Amber Alert for the three-year-old boy on Tuesday after they believed his 36-year-old father abducted him from Sainte-Paule, which is located on the Gaspé Peninsula about 630 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

At the height of the search, the alert applied to all of Quebec and New Brunswick.

We confirm that we have located the child and the suspect. Which ends the current Amber Alert. For the moment, we will not communicate further so as not to interfere with the current operation. We ask citizens to stay away from the area. —@sureteduquebec

More than 100 people from different organizations were deployed on the ground on Saturday to participate in the search.

Police had previously said the pair could have been in the woods near the town on the Gaspé peninsula, adding that the man was known to have wilderness survival skills and may be using materials gathered from nearby chalets and trailers.

On Friday evening, police discovered personal belongings of both the father and son with traces of the pair's DNA. This confirmed police were searching in the right area, a dense forest near the town, and suggested the two were alive, said Hélène St-Pierre, a spokesperson for the SQ.