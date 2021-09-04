Amber Alert lifted after 3-year-old Quebec boy, suspect father located on 5th day of search

A Quebec boy who was the subject of a five-day-long Amber Alert and his father have been found, provincial police confirmed Saturday evening.

In a tweet, the Sûreté du Québec said this new development effectively puts an end to the Amber Alert in place since Tuesday. Police did not provide an update on the boy or his father's conditions.

A police operation is still underway on Chemin de la Coulée-Carrier in Sainte-Paule in connection with the case. The SQ is urging people to avoid the area.

The SQ issued an Amber Alert for the three-year-old boy Tuesday after they believed his 36-year-old father abducted him from the area of Sainte-Paule, Que., located on the Gaspé Peninsula about 630 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

At the height of the search, the alert applied all of Quebec and New Brunswick.

More than 100 people from different organizations were deployed on the ground this Saturday to participate in the search.

Friday evening, police discovered personal belongings of both father and son with traces of the pair's DNA. This confirmed police were searching in the right area, a dense forest near the town, said Hélène St-Pierre, a spokesperson for the SQ.