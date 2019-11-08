Amazon to open new packing, shipping warehouse in Lachine
The corporation says it will create 300 new jobs in the area
Amazon Canada will be opening its first Quebec-based distribution warehouse in Lachine, it announced Friday.
The company said the new location will create 300 new full-time jobs, and will be in operation before the 2020 holiday season.
Employees at the site will be responsible for packing and shipping items to customers.
Those are jobs the area sorely needs, said Maja Vodanovic, mayor of Montreal's Lachine borough.
"The whole Lachine East area along the canal, which was hopping at the beginning of the 20th century, was the place to be," Vodanovic said. "Thirty thousand jobs [used to be there], but it's now like a deserted zone."
Vodanovic told CBC News she expects the centre will be located near the St-Pierre Interchange, on Berge du Canal Street. Montreal had previously pitched the space to Amazon in a failed bid to get the company's second headquarters to relocate to the city.
Vodanovic said that no subsidies were offered to Amazon for the warehouse.
Amazon already has similar centres in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
Alexandre Gagnon, Vice President of Amazon Canada, said the site will help to "better serve our customers across Quebec."
With files from Jay Turnbull and Radio-Canada
