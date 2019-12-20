Man with Alzheimer's dies after being found outside seniors' residence

Police and the coroner will be investigating the death of an 88-year-old man with Alzheimer's who was found outside his seniors' residence Wednesday night in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Temperatures were as low as -20 C when residence staff reported the man missing at 10 p.m.

Police found him not far from Résidence Jacques-Cartier, where he lived.

The man was transported to hospital and died Thursday morning.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police are investigating. Officers met with witnesses Thursday to determine how long the man had been outside and how well he was dressed at the time.

The coroner will also conduct their own investigation.

The incident comes after 93-year-old Hélène Rowley Hotte died of hypothermia after being locked outside of her seniors' residence in Montreal last winter.

It's something that happens more than it should, said Pierre Blain, the general director of the user's advocacy group Usagers de la Santé du Québec (LUSQ).

"It's the beginning of the winter, and I fear we will have more victims," he said. "There's usually three or four of these cases a year."

Because buildings need to have emergency exits, it can be easy for someone to get out, but those doors almost always automatically lock from the outside for security reasons, Blain explained.

"People with Alzheimer's are supposed to be in a safe, secure place," he said.

He said that includes making sure that people with the illness cannot easily leave the building on their own.