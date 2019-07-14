Alouettes fire GM Kavis Reed in midst of win streak
Team president Patrick Boivin to speak to media at 2 p.m. ET
The Montreal Alouettes on Sunday dismissed general manager Kavis Reed with the team riding a two-game win streak and occupying second place in the CFL's East Division.
Reed, 46, arrived in Montreal in 2015 as the Alouettes' special teams coordinator before he was appointed assistant head coach a year later and assumed GM duties in December 2016.
In his first foray into CFL management, Reed had the unenviable task of replacing Jim Popp, who led the franchise to eight Grey Cup appearances — and three wins — over his 21 seasons in the post before being fired Nov. 7.
"Specifically, Coach Jones will now be responsible for our active roster on a daily basis, and Joe will oversee all player personnel and football operation matters, including salary cap, contracts, operations and logistics."
Boivin added Donovan remains director off football operations, describing the three men as "standout individuals" that "are steadfast on collaboratively doing what is best for this team to win."
With files from The Canadian Press
