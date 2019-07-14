Alouettes fire GM Kavis Reed in midst of win streak

The Montreal Alouettes on Sunday dismissed general manager Kavis Reed with the team riding a two-game win streak and occupying second place in the CFL's East Division.

In a statement, the Alouettes said assistant GM of player personnel Joe Mack would share day-to-day management duties with head coach Khari Jones and director of football operations Patrick Donovan.

Reed, 46, arrived in Montreal in 2015 as the Alouettes' special teams coordinator before he was appointed assistant head coach a year later and assumed GM duties in December 2016.

In his first foray into CFL management, Reed had the unenviable task of replacing Jim Popp, who led the franchise to eight Grey Cup appearances — and three wins — over his 21 seasons in the post before being fired Nov. 7.

"Joe Mack will now have oversight of all football operations, but the team will be jointly managed with Khari Jones," says Patrick Boivin, team president and CEO, in the statement. He will address the media at 2 p.m. ET.

"Specifically, Coach Jones will now be responsible for our active roster on a daily basis, and Joe will oversee all player personnel and football operation matters, including salary cap, contracts, operations and logistics."

Boivin added Donovan remains director off football operations, describing the three men as "standout individuals" that "are steadfast on collaboratively doing what is best for this team to win."