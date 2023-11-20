Content
Montreal

Quarterback for Grey Cup champion Alouettes gets contract extension

Cody Fajardo, the Montreal Alouettes quarterback who threw a touchdown pass with just seconds left on the game clock to seal the team's Grey Cup victory last month, just got a new contract.

Cody Fajardo threw cup-clinching touchdown pass with 13 seconds left in game

The Canadian Press ·
A football player points in the air while holding his son.
Cody Fajardo, seen here holding his son Luca after helping the Montreal Alouettes win the Grey Cup, has a contract to stay with the team until 2025. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes have extended the contract of quarterback Cody Fajardo through the 2025 CFL season.

Fajardo was named the Grey Cup's most valuable player after he completed 21 of 26 pass attempts for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Montreal's 28-24 win over Winnipeg last month in Hamilton.

He notably hit Tyson Philpot for a game-winning, 19-yard touchdown strike with 13 seconds remaining.

The Grey Cup title capped a solid first year in Montreal for Fajardo, who led the CFL with a 71.4 per cent completion rate and threw for 3,847 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 344 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The 31-year-old from Brea, Calif., joined Montreal as a free agent before the 2023 season after three seasons as the starting quarterback of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He spent two seasons in Toronto and a year with B.C., primarily as a short-yardage quarterback, before joining the Roughriders.

"Cody quickly adapted to our culture and quickly showed leadership,'' Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a release. "He has proven that he can win and excel under pressure. We are excited to continue his association with us."

WATCH | A big party in Montreal after Alouettes' big win: 

Alouettes fans pack Montreal's streets for Grey Cup victory parade

14 days ago
Duration 1:48
Wet and cold weather did little to dampen celebrations as the Montreal Alouettes paraded through downtown before taking to a stage at Quartier des Spectacles.
