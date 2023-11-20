Quarterback for Grey Cup champion Alouettes gets contract extension

The Grey Cup champion Montreal Alouettes have extended the contract of quarterback Cody Fajardo through the 2025 CFL season.

Fajardo was named the Grey Cup's most valuable player after he completed 21 of 26 pass attempts for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Montreal's 28-24 win over Winnipeg last month in Hamilton.

He notably hit Tyson Philpot for a game-winning, 19-yard touchdown strike with 13 seconds remaining.

The Grey Cup title capped a solid first year in Montreal for Fajardo, who led the CFL with a 71.4 per cent completion rate and threw for 3,847 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 344 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The 31-year-old from Brea, Calif., joined Montreal as a free agent before the 2023 season after three seasons as the starting quarterback of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He spent two seasons in Toronto and a year with B.C., primarily as a short-yardage quarterback, before joining the Roughriders.

"Cody quickly adapted to our culture and quickly showed leadership,'' Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a release. "He has proven that he can win and excel under pressure. We are excited to continue his association with us."