Montreal streets nearly cleared of branches brought down by ice storm. Next up — parks

The city of Montreal opened the doors to the Saint-Michel Environmental Complex to show where it put the tens of thousands of broken branches and trees that it has cleaned up since the ice storm in early April.

Almost six weeks after Quebec's worst ice storm in 25 years felled trees and left broken branches scattered like matchsticks across a great swath of the city, Montreal says that debris has been all but cleared from its streets and sidewalks.

"In our streets, 99 per cent of the branches have been collected," said city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin at a Monday news conference.

"In our parks, however, there is still work to be done."

Sabourin said it will take another four weeks, or until the second week in June, to see the fallen branches disappear from most city parks.

Close to 6,000 tonnes of branches collected after the ice storm have been stacked or chipped at the Saint-Michel environmental complex. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

In some cases, such as in Maisonneuve and Mount Royal parks, the work will continue into the summer.

In Maisonneuve Park, work is expected to be completed by the end of June. In Mount Royal Park, the main paths and picnic areas have already been cleared, but secondary paths will be cleared gradually over the course of the summer.

Residents of the West Island should also expect delays in the clearing of local parks, especially in neighbourhoods that were affected by both the ice storm and recent flooding, such as the boroughs of Pierrefonds-Roxboro and L'Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève.

"We had two emergencies to manage at the same time," Sabourin said.

Since Montreal does not have a shredder capable of shaving large tree trunks, such as those left behind in La Fontaine Park, Sabourin said the city will award contracts to private companies to complete the work.

'An exceptional situation'

At the Saint-Michel environmental complex, Sabourin stood before a 3,000-tonne pile of broken branches. Not far away towered another 3,000 tonnes of wood chips.

"And that's just the tip of the iceberg," he said.

Sabourin said dozens of other depots across the island also received truckloads of branches.

Philippe Sabourin says the branches he stood before at the complex are 'the tip of the iceberg.' (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

At least 900 trees were damaged in Montreal by the April 5 storm, and tens of thousands of branches fell.

In Côte-des-Neiges alone, Sabourin said, the borough received 1,200 requests from residents concerning the removal of branches in the month following the ice storm.

"In one month, we did the work of a typical year," he said. "It was an exceptional situation."

What happens to trees and branches now?

The tree branches that are collected will be shredded into wood chips.

Éric Blain, a division chief for the city's environment department, said a lot of those chips will be used to amend the soil in Frédéric-Back Park, the former quarry and landfill site in Saint-MIchel "which has been undergoing a major redevelopment for several years now."

As for the trees damaged by the ice storm, Sabourin said city employees will return to carefully prune them. Stumps will also be removed and trees replanted — a job he said will take several months to complete.

"It will take will take several years before the canopy is restored in certain neighbourhoods," Sabourin said. He named Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Outremont and Saint-Laurent.

The costs of the cleanup have not yet been calculated, Sabourin said, but he estimates they will have reached "several tens of millions of dollars" by mid-June.