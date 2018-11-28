Man, 40, arrested and charged with string of Quebec City sex assaults

A 40-year-old man was charged Wednesday in connection with a series of sexual assaults in the Quebec City area.

Charles Sylvain-Trépanier is accused of assaulting a woman in her 40s in a Cap-Rouge home in August 2011.

In October 2013, he allegedly assaulted a 90-year-old woman in Quebec City's Sillery neighbourhood.

He is also accused of breaking into a home in Limoilou in July 2017 and assaulting a woman in her 70s.

Police say the suspect was wearing this mask when he attacked a woman in her 40s in 2011. (Quebec City police)

Sylvain-Trépanier was arrested Tuesday in Saint-Hyacinthe, where he lives. He appeared in a Quebec City courtroom on Wednesday and was charged with breaking and entering as well as sexual assault.

In all three cases, the crimes took place at night, Quebec City police said. They allege Sylvain-Trépanier entered the homes through an unlocked door. All three women lived alone.

Police say the attacker hid his face each time and was unarmed. A neoprene skull mask and AC/DC hat were among the items left behind in the homes of the victims.

Quebec City police identified the suspect with assistance from the Sûreté du Québec's serial crimes unit.