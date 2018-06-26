All MUHC E-Rs to be avoided as hospital grapples with computer network issues

The McGill University Health Centre is having problems with its computer network and is asking people requiring urgent care to avoid all MUHC emergency departments until further notice.

The cause of the network problems was a Hydro-Québec outage in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce district Tuesday morning. At the peak of that outrage, 25,000 Hydro customers were without power.

Electricity has since been restored.

The MUHC says all emergency rooms and operating rooms are running at 75 per cent capacity, and as a result, it's asking the public to go elsewhere if their case is non-urgent.