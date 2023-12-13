Ali Ngarukiye found guilty of attempting to kill Montreal police officer

The man who attacked a Montreal police officer in January 2021 in Parc-Extension was found guilty of all the charges against him by a jury in Montreal Wednesday.

Ali Ngarukiye was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, disarming a police officer, discharging a firearm and carjacking.

The man in his early twenties attacked Officer Sanjay Vig during a traffic stop on Jan. 28, 2021. Ngarukiye disarmed Vig and fired his service weapon before fleeing.

The attack led the police to mistakenly arrest Mamadi III Fara Camara, a driver who was at the scene of the attack.

Camara was charged with attempted murder and detained for six days, before being released by the court a few days later.

Ngarukiye was arrested nearly two months later, on March 25, in Toronto where he was known to the authorities for a history of fraud charges.

Traces of DNA left at the crime scene in Montreal led investigators to him, the jury heard during the trial .

Ali Ngarukiye faces another trial. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his cellmate, André Lapierre, at the Rivière-des-Prairies detention centre, in June 2021.