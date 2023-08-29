Algeria sentences Canadian anti-crime researcher to 2 years in prison

The lawyer for a Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February says his client has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Raouf Farrah, who studies migration and criminal economies for an international anti-crime non-governmental organization, had been charged with publishing secret information and being paid to commit offences against public order.

His father, Sebti, a Montreal-area resident, received a one-year suspended sentence from the same court in the eastern Algerian city of Constantine.

Farrah's lawyer, Kouceila Zerguine, says he plans to appeal the verdict.

Human Rights Watch has said Farrah's arrest came amid a larger crackdown against Algeria's pro-democracy movement and that anyone working for an NGO that isn't perfectly aligned with government positions is at risk of arrest.

Farrah moved to the Montreal area when he was 18. His parents and siblings still live in the area. He studied at the Université de Montréal and University of Ottawa. (Submitted by the Farrah family)

"Raouf is sorely missed and his absence affects us greatly," the family previously said in a statement.

"Raouf is an exemplary husband, father, son and brother. We are very proud of him and want to emphasize our unconditional support."

Farrah, 37, was born in Algeria but moved to Canada with his family in 2005 at the age of 18. He completed his bachelor's degrees at Université de Montréal and a master's degree in globalization and international development at the University of Ottawa.