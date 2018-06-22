Alexandre Gendron guilty of 2nd-degree murder in pregnant girlfriend's death

A jury has found Alexandre Gendron guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of his pregnant girlfriend, Cheryl Bau-Tremblay.

Bau-Tremblay's body was found under her bed at the Beloeil home she shared with Gendron, 38, in August 2015. An autopsy found that she had been strangled.

She had been reported missing five days prior and was five months pregnant. Police remarked how odd it was that she would leave her home without her belongings.

Gendron was arrested soon after Bau-Tremblay's body was found. The Crown argued that he killed Bau-Tremblay, who was 29, because she threatened to leave him over his alcoholism.

A week before she died, Bau-Tremblay called 911 in a panic and asked for someone to come calm Gendron down. She told the operator he could be aggressive when he drinks.

Bau-Tremblay was five months pregnant when she died. (Richelieu-Saint-Laurent police)

The defence argued that her death was an accident, and Gendron testified to back up that theory. He said the day she died, the pair had a fight and she tried to throw a perfume bottle at him.

He said he was trying to stop her when he strangled her. He said that he was drunk at the time.

The 12-person jury was told it could choose between second-degree murder, manslaughter and an acquittal. The verdict came two days after they were sequestered.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence. The Crown and defence will return to the Saint-Hyacinthe courthouse July 9 and 10 to argue how long Gendron must stay in prison before becoming eligible for parole.