Drummondville mayor officially launches bid for PLQ leadership

Drummondville Mayor Alexandre Cusson has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the Quebec Liberal Party's top job.

Cusson, who is also the former president of the Union of Quebec Municipalities, had confirmed his intent to run for the party's leadership in November.

He launched his campaign Sunday with an event in Quebec City and told supporters he would run on a platform of transparency and ethics.

Cusson, 51, will step down as mayor of Drummondville, Que., on Jan. 31 — a post he's held since 2013.

MNAs Marwah Rizqy and Lise Thériault have already voiced their support for Cusson's candidacy.

He will be up against the MNA for Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne, Dominique Anglade, who was the first person to launch her campaign in the race to replace former leader Philippe Couillard.

The provincial Liberals will elect their future leader on May 31.