Woman tells Quebec coroner of grief after losing brother in 2022 random shooting

The sister of one of the victims of a series of random killings in the Montreal area in August 2022 told a coroner today she lives with a tremendous amount of grief over the loss of her younger brother.

Roxanne Lévis-Crevier told coroner Géhane Kamel that her brother, 22-year-old Alex Lévis-Crevier, lived just three blocks from her in Laval, Que., and was a frequent presence at her apartment and a popular uncle to her three children.

Lévis-Crevier was the last of three men killed by 26-year-old Abdulla Shaikh over a 24-hour period in the Montreal area, shot while skateboarding on a residential street in the suburb north of Montreal.

Lévis-Crevier's sister learned of the incident on her street through Facebook while at a friend's house and texted her brother about it but didn't hear back.

It was only in a middle-of-the night phone call from her father that she learned her brother was the victim.

She said the hardest thing about grieving her brother is that her children remember him well and are aware of what happened.

Kamel is presiding over the inquiry into the deaths of André Lemieux, Mohamed Belhaj and Lévis-Crevier as well as the killing of Shaikh by police at a Montreal motel.