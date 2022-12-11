Content
Alcohol might have played role in Quebec crash that left man dead, police say

A 29-year-old man collided with a tree after losing control of his vehicle in the Quebec region of Beauce early Sunday morning.

Beauce, Que., police say alcohol may have played a role in the death of a 29-year-old man who crashed his vehicle into a tree. (Carl Boivin/Radio-Canada)

Provincial police in the Quebec region of Beauce say alcohol might have played a role in the death of a 29-year-old man who collided with a tree after losing control of the vehicle early Sunday morning.

Authorities say a worried relative of the driver called police at 3:40 a.m. and reported him missing.

Police combed the area and located the car at 5:30 a.m. on Bourque Road in the municipality of Saint-Benoit-Labre, Que.

Authorities allege the man lost control of the vehicle and first struck a pole before colliding with the tree.

He was found unconscious at the scene and taken to hospital, where he died.

Police say their investigation into the crash continues.

