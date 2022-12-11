Alcohol might have played role in Quebec crash that left man dead, police say

Provincial police in the Quebec region of Beauce say alcohol might have played a role in the death of a 29-year-old man who collided with a tree after losing control of the vehicle early Sunday morning.



Authorities say a worried relative of the driver called police at 3:40 a.m. and reported him missing.



Police combed the area and located the car at 5:30 a.m. on Bourque Road in the municipality of Saint-Benoit-Labre, Que.



Authorities allege the man lost control of the vehicle and first struck a pole before colliding with the tree.



He was found unconscious at the scene and taken to hospital, where he died.



Police say their investigation into the crash continues.