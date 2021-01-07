Owner of dogs that brutally attacked Quebec jogger sentenced to 6 months

The owner of three dogs that savagely attacked a jogger in Potton, Que., in March 2019 was sentenced to jail time in Quebec Superior Court Thursday.

Alan Barnes was sentenced to six months less a day in jail and 240 hours of community service. He is banned from owning a dog for life.

After undergoing 12 operations, the victim, Dominique Alain, is still suffering from physical and psychological harm due to the event.

In his judgment, Quebec Superior Court Judge Charles Ouellet said he believes that this attack could and should have been avoided, adding that "Alain suffered tremendously as a result of this attack, and her suffering will unfortunately continue over time."

Before the attack, the municipality of Potton had already received dozens of complaints about Barnes's three dogs because of their aggression. The dogs have since been euthanized.

As for the liability of animal owners, the judge said, "[They] are civilly liable for injuries and damage that the latter cause to others. They can also, when it comes to negligence, be held criminally responsible, as was the case here."

The sentence imposed on Barnes was jointly suggested Wednesday by the defence lawyer and the prosecution. Barnes had pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm

The judge also banned Barnes from owning a gun for 10 years.

He won't be able to have direct or indirect contact with the victim, nor with members of her immediate family, for three years. He is also prohibited from mentioning Dominique Alain's name or referring to her on social media.