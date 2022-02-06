Alain Rayes resigns as Conservative Party's Quebec lieutenant

Alain Rayes, MP for Richmond-Arthabaska, has resigned as Quebec lieutenant for the Conservative Party of Canada.

In a tweet Sunday morning, the Victoriaville native said he would step down from the position and his duties within the shadow cabinet.

"The next leadership race will be decisive for the Conservative Party of Canada," Rayes said. "I want to play an important role by supporting a candidate. I therefore have no choice but to leave my current position."

Rayes served as mayor of Victoriaville, a town 160 kilometres northeast of Montreal, from 2009 until he was elected to the House of Commons in 2015.

Je vous invite à prendre connaissance de la déclaration suivante 👇 #polcan

He became Quebec lieutenant in 2021, after being replaced with the arrival of former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, who preferred Richard Martel to him. The MP for Richmond-Arthabaska was first named lieutenant for Quebec in June 2017 by former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer.

Luc Berthold, MP for Mégantic — L'Érable, will take over the position as well as the role of Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition, interim Conservative party leader Candice Bergen said in a news release Sunday.

Bergen, who has been at the helm of the party since O'Toole was removed, shared the news shortly after Rayes's announcement.

She took the opportunity to thank him for his work in the caucus.

"I had the privilege of working with Alain for many years and know that he is a passionate, compassionate and determined politician," she said in a statement.

"I will continue to work with him in the House of Commons as we hold the Liberal government to account on behalf of Canadians."