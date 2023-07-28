Body found near Akwesasne ID'd as Casey Oakes

A body found in the St. Lawrence River earlier this month has been identified as Casey Oakes, who disappeared in March after he was last seen operating a boat later found near the bodies of two migrant families.

Oakes was 30 when he disappeared on March 29. His body was found in the river July 3 near Ross Island, but it took some time for the identity of the body to be confirmed.

He had last been seen at night, launching into the St. Lawrence from the eastern part of Cornwall Island — near the Ontario-Quebec border — in a light blue boat.

Police search marshland in Akwesasne on March 31, 2023, near where the bodies of eight migrants had earlier been found. (Christinne Muschi/Reuters)

His family reported him missing the next day, the same day the bodies of six people, including a two-year-old child, were found in the water. Two other bodies were recovered the following day.

Police believe the victims were attempting to cross into the U.S.

In a news release issued Friday, Akwesasne Mohawk police said the coroner's office recently confirmed Oakes's identity.

"We wish to extend our condolences to Casey's family and thank them for their patience during a difficult time," the police service said.

"No further information will be released at this time."

Investigation into deaths ongoing, police say

The investigation into Oakes's death, and the deaths of eight foreign nationals who were crossing the river by boat, continues, police said.

One of the families was from Romania and the other was from India.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akwesasne Mohawk police at 613-575-2340 or email tips@akwesasne.ca.