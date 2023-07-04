Body found in St. Lawrence River near Akwesasne

A body was found in the St. Lawrence River near Ross Island on Monday afternoon, reports the Akwesasne Mohawk Police.

The police are waiting for the coroner's office to confirm the person's identity.

The body was found around 2 p.m. near Akwesasne, which straddles the Quebec and Ontario borders, and the U.S. state of New York.

A group of migrants died while attempting to cross the St. Lawrence River into the United States in March. Their bodies were all found.

At the time, police were still looking for Casey Oakes, a 30-year-old Akwesasne resident who was last seen on March 29 at the controls of a boat which was later found near the bodies.