For nurse Mary Grace Ocampo, community comes first in everything she does

Nurse Mary Grace Ocampo works to make sure she’s always there for others.

Being a hero to her community is how Mary Grace Ocampo carries her culture.

She is the president of the Filipino Nurses' Association of Quebec, a nurse at the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital and a mother of three.

But wearing so many hats doesn't stop Ocampo from working hard to help someone in need.

Mary Grace Ocampo points to a community bulletin board at her ward. (Tim Chin)

"We, Filipinos, even [if] we don't know a stranger, or a community, we always help them," she says.

The concept known in Tagalog as bayanihan.

Mary Grace Ocampo is a nurse at the Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital. (Tim Chin)

Whether it's gathering her community through events with her nurses' association, or simply throwing a party for the nurses in her unit, Ocampo always puts community first.

When she first arrived in Canada from the Philippines, Mary Grace Ocampo felt cold and alone. But now she has her family and community in Montreal. (TIMCHIN Photography)

While she came to Canada as an experienced nurse from the Philippines, she said she felt cold and alone when she arrived — and was told by others that she couldn't be a nurse here.

Mary Grace Ocampo was a trained nurse in the Philippines, where she worked for several years. (Tim Chin)

But she completed her registered nurse training in Quebec, and now works to help others who were in her position.

To mark Asian Heritage Month, CBC Quebec connected with Asian communities to ask them: How do you carry your cultural heritage, in big ways or small? Learn more about the series here.