Airport on Montreal's South Shore gears up for major expansion

The Saint-Hubert Airport on Montreal's South Shore is planning to build a new terminal which could cost up to $200 million, according to Radio-Canada.

The terminal will cover 40,000 square metres east of the airport and will feature nine boarding gates.

The expansion would pave the way for Toronto-based Porter Airlines to operate out of the airport located in Longueuil, Que. Porter is expected to offer 12 daily domestic flights.

Currently, about 200 airplanes fly out of Saint-Hubert Airport.

More details will be unveiled during a news conference on Monday.

Yanic Roy, the executive director of the airport, Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault and Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier will be present during the event.

For years, the airport has dealt with noise complaints from nearby residents. Earlier this month, the city and airport reached an agreement to ban commercial flights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting next year.

Work on the new terminal is planned to begin in the spring and is slated to be finished by fall 2024.