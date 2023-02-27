Airport on Montreal's South Shore gears up for major expansion
Project could cost up to $200M, pave way for Toronto-based Porter Airlines
The Saint-Hubert Airport on Montreal's South Shore is planning to build a new terminal which could cost up to $200 million, according to Radio-Canada.
The terminal will cover 40,000 square metres east of the airport and will feature nine boarding gates.
The expansion would pave the way for Toronto-based Porter Airlines to operate out of the airport located in Longueuil, Que. Porter is expected to offer 12 daily domestic flights.
Currently, about 200 airplanes fly out of Saint-Hubert Airport.
More details will be unveiled during a news conference on Monday.
Yanic Roy, the executive director of the airport, Quebec Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault and Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier will be present during the event.
For years, the airport has dealt with noise complaints from nearby residents. Earlier this month, the city and airport reached an agreement to ban commercial flights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting next year.
Work on the new terminal is planned to begin in the spring and is slated to be finished by fall 2024.
With files from Radio-Canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?