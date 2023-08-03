Montreal creates task force to crack down on illegal Airbnbs, short-term rentals

The city of Montreal has created a task force to help crack down on illegal Airbnbs and other types of short-term rental units.

The task force is a part of a pilot project that began on Monday, and will be focused on three boroughs that make up the bulk of the city's Airbnb listings: Ville-Marie, which includes the downtown core, the Plateau-Mont-Royal, and the Sud-Ouest, which includes Griffintown.

There are several reasons a short-term rental unit can be deemed illegal. Many of them are not registered with the Quebec government, others are located in a zone where they're prohibited by municipal bylaws, and in other cases, they're being operated by a host who does not use the unit as a primary residence.

The city's team will be made up of a co-ordinator and three inspectors who will be able to visit homes without prior notice and issue fines between $1,000 and $4,000.

The inspectors could also flag properties to Revenu Québec, which has the power to issue even heftier fines.

"We are facing a housing crisis," said Luc Rabouin, the borough mayor for the Plateau-Mont-Royal. "We want to tackle them and be sure that all housing units are at the service of Montrealers who are looking for housing."

A deadly fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal earlier this year put a spotlight on the abundance of illegal short-term rentals. Six of the victims were staying in illegal Airbnbs in the building.

Following the fire, Airbnb said it would pull listings in Quebec that didn't have a permit from the provincial government. In June, Quebec passed a law that will force Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms to crack down on unauthorized listings or face hefty fines. It will come into force in September.

However, a recently analysis by Radio-Canada found that the number of illegal Quebec listings on Airbnb is on the rise, and hosts have been using increasingly creative ways to list their units.