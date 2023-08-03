Montreal creates task force to crack down on illegal Airbnbs, short-term rentals
New group will focus on 3 boroughs with bulk of city's Airbnb listings
The city of Montreal has created a task force to help crack down on illegal Airbnbs and other types of short-term rental units.
The task force is a part of a pilot project that began on Monday, and will be focused on three boroughs that make up the bulk of the city's Airbnb listings: Ville-Marie, which includes the downtown core, the Plateau-Mont-Royal, and the Sud-Ouest, which includes Griffintown.
There are several reasons a short-term rental unit can be deemed illegal. Many of them are not registered with the Quebec government, others are located in a zone where they're prohibited by municipal bylaws, and in other cases, they're being operated by a host who does not use the unit as a primary residence.
The city's team will be made up of a co-ordinator and three inspectors who will be able to visit homes without prior notice and issue fines between $1,000 and $4,000.
The inspectors could also flag properties to Revenu Québec, which has the power to issue even heftier fines.
"We are facing a housing crisis," said Luc Rabouin, the borough mayor for the Plateau-Mont-Royal. "We want to tackle them and be sure that all housing units are at the service of Montrealers who are looking for housing."
A deadly fire that killed seven people in Old Montreal earlier this year put a spotlight on the abundance of illegal short-term rentals. Six of the victims were staying in illegal Airbnbs in the building.
Following the fire, Airbnb said it would pull listings in Quebec that didn't have a permit from the provincial government. In June, Quebec passed a law that will force Airbnb and other short-term rental platforms to crack down on unauthorized listings or face hefty fines. It will come into force in September.
However, a recently analysis by Radio-Canada found that the number of illegal Quebec listings on Airbnb is on the rise, and hosts have been using increasingly creative ways to list their units.
With files from Radio-Canada